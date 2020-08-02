Parma City Schools announces first 9 weeks of upcoming school year will be remote learning

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District announced Sunday evening on Facebook they will be following the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, and they will start the upcoming school year remotely for at least the first nine weeks.
The district also said all student-based extracurricular activities remain suspended. They will talk with their Great Lakes Conference colleagues this week to review that status.
Parma Virtual Learning Academy is also suspended, the district announced. All students will begin their year with their regularly assigned teacher. Families who registered for PVLA do not need to do anything at this time; they will hold your reservation for confirmation before they return to in-person instruction.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.