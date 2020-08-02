Parma City Schools announces first 9 weeks of upcoming school year will be remote learning

By Simon Hannig | August 2, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 7:23 PM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District announced Sunday evening on Facebook they will be following the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, and they will start the upcoming school year remotely for at least the first nine weeks.

In the coming days, we will work with our leadership teams to develop more details to release to all of our stakeholders. Our Curriculum and Instruction team, under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Stropko, has already collaborated with many teacher leaders to form a proposed schedule that will structure consistent periods of active engagement between teachers and students. We are also developing parent academies to help our families learn how to better assist with their child’s learning experiences. We will refine these plans and release them soon.
Superintendent Charles Smialek said.

The district also said all student-based extracurricular activities remain suspended. They will talk with their Great Lakes Conference colleagues this week to review that status.

Parma Virtual Learning Academy is also suspended, the district announced. All students will begin their year with their regularly assigned teacher. Families who registered for PVLA do not need to do anything at this time; they will hold your reservation for confirmation before they return to in-person instruction.

This has been an extremely difficult period for all of us. We chose to be educators because we thrive off of personal interaction with our students. We believe they also find motivation and inspiration in our daily lessons and conversations. We also know that distance learning is a hardship for our families that comprise the backbone of our district. We empathize with families who will now scramble for reliable childcare. For these reasons and many more, we desperately want to return to a normal five-day per week schedule as soon as possible.
Smialek said.

