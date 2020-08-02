Public candlelight vigil to remember Elyria family who was killed in apparent murder-suicide planned for Tuesday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A public candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday, August 4 for an Elyria family who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide, Elyria City Schools announced over the weekend.
The district said community members are invited to West Park Soccer Field for the vigil for the Nelson family. This is being planned by family and friends.
Community members who wish to attend are asked to arrive around 7:45 or 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the district said. Masks and social distancing are required. You are also encouraged to bring a chair, or a blanket to sit on.
Gavin Nelson, 12, Brianna Nelson, 10 and Liam Nelson, 6. all went to school in Elyria. A 44-year-old father, John Nelson, shot and killed his wife, Robin Nelson, and three young children before committing suicide, police said.
You can read more about this below.
The district said an Elyria Schools team of counselors and social workers trained in trauma and crisis care will be available for students, parents, and staff in need of support at Elyria High School on Monday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.