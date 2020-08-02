Some residents in Ravenna say they are experiencing internet issues with provider Suddenlink

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurie Thompson doesn’t have the internet at her home in Ravenna & it’s more than just frustrating it’s costing her job opportunities.
“It goes out every day several times a day when I call them I can’t get through to anybody,” she said.
The lack of internet Thompson said forced her to give up $1,500 because of not being able to teach summer school.
She said the earliest a tech can come is August 11.
Back in July, 19 News had spoken to several Suddenlink customers in Geauga County who said internet interruptions were getting worse.
It's not just Thompson that is having service issues.
Neighbors Judy Thompson and Bonnie Hale said they are frustrated with Suddenlink as well.
“They kind of know that we’re at a disadvantage because we’re out here in the country & there aren’t any other services available to us & it’s oh well what else are you going to do,” said Thompson.
Hale said this ongoing issue has also impacted her children.
”Well my son you know he’s missed a lot of school work because he’ll be on it and it goes dead,” she said.
Their hope is to get this resolved as soon as possible.
Suddenlink has sent out a statement to 19 News in regard to the current issues residents are facing.
