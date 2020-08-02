Sunflowers bloom at Sandusky Field of Hope

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The yearly transformation at Maria’s Field of Hope has begun as the green field explodes with the yellow blooms of thousands of sunflowers.
The Cedar Point field, which debuted last year, is opening before the Avon sunflower field, according to the Prayers from Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation Facebook page.
The sunflower field is inspired by Maria McNamara. In 2007, McNamara lost her battle with a terminal glioma.
Prayers from Maria Children’s Cancer Foundation has raised over $6 million for research into ending child brain cancer.
Starting Monday, the field will be open seven days a week.
