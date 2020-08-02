Westlake City Schools to open virtually for upcoming school year; suspending sports and extracurricular activities

The district has also delayed band camp, which was suppose to start this week.

File photo. (Source: https://www.wlake.org/)
By Simon Hannig | August 2, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 6:52 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake City School District says they will follow the Cuyahoga County Board of Education recommendation, and they will open schools virtually for the upcoming school year. They will also be suspending sports and extracurricular activities.

Athletic teams will delay practices. We will allow coaches to bring in small groups of students to continue to participate in strength and conditioning activities under controlled circumstances. This will help our students maintain their conditioning so when sports resume, they can safely compete. Detailed communication will be shared by our coaching staff in the coming days.
Superintendent Scott Goggin said.

The district said their goal has always been to be open in some fashion, and if recommendations change, they will be ready to open with their Hybrid Plan.

I am also hesitant to close for a full quarter or semester. We developed three models (All-In, Hybrid, Virtual) so we can move quickly between delivery models based upon the most up-to-date information available. If recommendations change, we want to be back in school.
Goggin said.

You can view the district’s all-in, hybrid, and virtual plans here.

This was announced to parents in a letter from Goggin Sunday evening.

The district also announced that band camp will be delayed as well, as that was supposed to start this week.

As always, we appreciate your flexibility and understanding as we navigate through this pandemic together as a community with the goal of keeping everyone in Westlake safe and healthy. We will continue to provide updates to parents and guardians leading up to the beginning of school. Weekly communication from each building principal will begin on Wednesday.
Goggin said.

The district said for some families who would prefer or require a set time frame such as a semester, the “Parent Choice” Virtual option is still available through August 7. You can register here.

