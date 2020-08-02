Westlake City Schools to open virtually for upcoming school year; suspending sports and extracurricular activities

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake City School District says they will follow the Cuyahoga County Board of Education recommendation, and they will open schools virtually for the upcoming school year. They will also be suspending sports and extracurricular activities.
The district said their goal has always been to be open in some fashion, and if recommendations change, they will be ready to open with their Hybrid Plan.
You can view the district’s all-in, hybrid, and virtual plans here.
This was announced to parents in a letter from Goggin Sunday evening.
The district also announced that band camp will be delayed as well, as that was supposed to start this week.
The district said for some families who would prefer or require a set time frame such as a semester, the “Parent Choice” Virtual option is still available through August 7. You can register here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.