1-year-old child shot and killed in Akron, 2 adults injured

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A one-year-old child was shot and killed Sunday night, and the shooting also left two adults injured, Akron Police said.
Police said an unknown suspect fired shots at a home in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue, striking the child. The child was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and later died. A man and woman were also struck during the shooting. They both sustained gunshot wounds in their lower extremities. They were taken to the hospital and treated for what is considered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the scene at Sunday night at 9:30
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.
The investigation is still in its early stages. There has been no arrest at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.
