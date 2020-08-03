Accidental fire damages Streetsboro home, no residents injured

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro family is without their home or pets after a Monday morning house fire.
The family was not home when the fire began, and no one sustained injuries. Several pets that died in the fire have been laid to rest.
One firefighter cut their hand and was treated at the site of the fire.
According to the Streetsboro Fire Department Facebook page, the fire was put out shortly after their arrival at 10:35 a.m.
Firefighters said the fire, which took place at Camelot Village Mobile Home Park, was ruled accidental and is believed to have been caused by faulty electrical equipment.
Friends, neighbors and the American Red Cross are helping the family.
