Bay Village parents, students and coaches plan protest to keep sports for kids this fall

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Public schools in Lakewood, Parma, Shaker Heights, Westlake and elsewhere have canceled fall sports and in-person classes, after the Cuyahoga County Board of Health urged school systems to do so last week.
Fall sports were canceled in Bay Village as well, and parents, coaches and students plan on protesting that decision at 4 p.m. at the Bay Village Board of Education on Wolf Road on Wednesday.
Protesters will wear masks and socially distance, as they offer their counterpoints to the issue, according to organizers.
A few of the findings outlined by the board of health include:
-Community capacity to test children is very limited
-Hospitals continue to experience increasing levels of outpatient visits and hospitalizations, including intensive care admissions, related to Covid-19
-Positivity rates as shown by testing have been climbing over the last month
-Multiple reports of clusters of cases in sports and other “return to play” activities
