Hearings scheduled this week on bars caught violating coronavirus restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Liquor Control Commission will hold hearings this week on bars caught violating Governor Mike DeWine’s coronavirus safety restrictions.
Several local businesses, including Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant in Cleveland and Adventure Bay in Put-in-Bay, are scheduled to have hearings.
Per Governor Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan, restaurants and bars must enforce a minimum of six feet between different groups of customers. They must also require all workers to wear face coverings and complete a daily symptom assessment.
The Ohio Investigative Unit, a unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, has been enforcing the rules since Governor DeWine implemented them in May.
The hearings will be held online from August 3-7.
