Man dies after shooting himself with Ashtabula County deputy’s gun, sheriff says

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man managed to grab an Ashtabula County deputy’s gun while resisting arrest and shot and killed himself, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson.
According to Johnson, deputies were called out to a home in the 2500 block of Shadyside Drive around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1 for an unwanted man inside.
The homeowner told deputies he found a man with an “altered mental status” in his driveway and invited him inside.
Once inside the home, the man asked about guns and then asked to use the bathroom.
While in the bathroom, he kicked out the window, ran back to his car and drove away, said Johnson.
A deputy in the area spotted the vehicle.
Johnson said the man then got out of his vehicle and managed to grab the gun while resisting arrest.
After grabbing the weapon, Johnson said the man ran back to his vehicle and shot himself.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Saybrook Township Fire Department paramedics.
The man’s name has not been released.
The deputy was not injured.
