10 new deaths, an additional 932 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 3,539 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 93,963 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
These numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
An additional 4,966 cases and 268 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,992 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,570 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
