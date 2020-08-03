New social media campaign highlights all the great attractions Cleveland offers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new campaign just kicked off to remind people of all the great things that Cleveland has to offer.
The tourism group Destination Cleveland launched the campaign, called “Rediscover CLE.”
The social media marketing campaign encourages people to explore the restaurants, attractions, and culture that Cleveland has to offer.
With businesses reopening after the COVID-19 shutdowns, the campaign aims to help get customers to check them out again.
Residents can request a 20-page guide in print or online, which has information and ideas for Cleveland residents to take advantage of safely.
“We know there are many factors Destination Cleveland cannot control in the current environment that contribute to residents’ interest in and comfort level to get out and explore,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland. “What we can do is help in the most responsible way possible: by providing ideas and motivation to our fellow Clevelanders as well as a program for business owners that signifies to residents and visitors that health, cleanliness and safe practices are a top concern.”
Gilbert cited business modeling experts who suggested that many companies will not return to pre-coronavirus revenue levels until at least 2023.
