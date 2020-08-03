North Royalton students, parents rally for fall school sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton City Schools suspended sports until further notice due to COVID-19.
This announcement sparked a huge rally that was held Monday morning.
“We’ve been playing with each other our whole lives, this is my second family and I don’t want to look back and think I didn’t do everything I could to have my final season,” said Vinny Calo, senior at North Royalton High School.
Vinny Calo was one of the many students rallying outside of North Royalton High School Monday morning.
The kids and parents who were at the rally say they want in-person classes and fall sports.
"These kids, they need it, they want it, they've been working for it," said Vincent Calo, Vinny's father.
Calo they will do whatever they need to do to play, but he knows one thing that might get in their way.
“There’s a new rule that kids have to get tested before every single game... we find they are throwing up a roadblock, it’s going to be very very hard for us to get the test, to pay for the test,” said Calo.
Meanwhile, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has recommended that all school district push back the start of fall sports.
