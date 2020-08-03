Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered storms through Tuesday, dry stretch starts Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a beautiful morning around here, but storms have begun to develop across the area.
If you have plans this afternoon, keep the umbrella close.
Scattered showers and storms will be on the docket for the afternoon and evening.
More storms will move through during the day Tuesday, mainly between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM.
Rain and storms will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow.
Highs will only top out in the mid 70s.
After tomorrow, things will be very quiet through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.