Parents rally outside of Cleveland Diocese to ask for in-person learning at Catholic schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents will rally on Monday outside of the Cleveland Diocese to ask for Catholic schools to continue in-person learning for the upcoming academic year.
The rally is scheduled to take place at noon while principals at Cleveland-area Catholic schools meet with the Diocese to discuss education plans moving forward.
Many public schools in Cuyahoga County have already announced plans to begin the academic year remotely, per guidance from the Board of Health.
This story will be updated.
