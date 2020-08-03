Photo shows truck that is ‘possibly involved’ in Akron shooting that left 1-year-old boy dead, 2 others injured

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators released a photo of a vehicle that may be connected to a shooting in Akron late Sunday night that left a baby dead and two adults injured.
Police believe a newer black or dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck is “possibly involved.”
Officers responded to the shooting outside of a 5th Avenue home around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, two unknown suspects shot at the home while the three victims exited the car in the driveway.
A 1-year-old boy, a 48-year-old man, and a 47-year-old woman were all hit by gunfire.
The child, who has not yet been publicly identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and later died.
Injuries to the adult victims’ lower bodies are not considered life-threatening, Akron police say.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490.
