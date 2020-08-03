Residents throughout Northeast Ohio have been receiving packets of those mysterious seeds from China, police say

Residents throughout Northeast Ohio have been receiving packets of those mysterious seeds from China, police say
Mysterious seeds arrive in Canton (Source: Canton police)
By Chris Anderson | August 3, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 10:35 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State officials have warned about mysterious seeds being shipped to the United States from China, but now police in Northeast Ohio say local residents have reported receiving unsolicited packets.

City residents in both Canton and Richfield received complaints about the seeds arriving in the mail recently.

“If you receive a package of this type, please DO NOT plant these seeds. If they are in sealed packaging, do not open the sealed package,” Canton police emphasized on social media.

Richfield police in Summit County also reported similar packages arriving in residents’ mailboxes.

Many of you may or may not have heard about the seeds being shipped into the United States from China. The seeds are...

Posted by Richfield Police Department Summit County, Ohio on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said the unsolicited packages appear to have been originated from China or another Asian country. The type of seed is not yet known.

[ Woman mistakenly planted seeds from China, and this is what happened ]

Anyone who receives a package of the unknown seeds should report it immediately to police of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.