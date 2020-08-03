Thief breaks into several Middleburg Heights homes while residents are sleeping

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several homes were broken into early Monday morning, according to Middleburg Heights police.
Residents were sleeping when the thief entered and stole miscellaneous property, police said.
Police added the thief entered the homes by removing the screen from an open window.
One resident told police he saw a Black man with dreadlocks in his yard early Monday morning and after confronting him, the man fled on foot.
Police said they are still collecting evidence and there are no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call 440-243-1234.
Police tips to prevent residential thefts:
- 1. Lock all doors and windows to prevent easy access.
- 2. Ensure you have adequate exterior lighting to illuminate the exterior of your home.
- 3. Look out for your neighbors.
- 4. Secure valuables inside your residence.
- 5. Consider landscaping designs which do not provide cover for would be suspects.
- 6. Install motion sensors and cameras on residential access points.
- 7. Installation of an alarm system.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.