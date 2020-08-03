Three people injured in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that injured three people.
Around 1:20 a.m., police say they responded to a call reporting shots fired in the parking lot of Euro Gyro, located on the 400 block of E. Exchange Street.
Witnesses say people were shooting at each other before police arrived.
Officers found one vehicle struck by gunshots and shell casings at the scene.
Within minutes of the call, officers were dispatched to a house on the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue. There, they found two men in their early 20s inside a Hyundai Santa Fe with gunshot wounds to their legs.
One of the victims said an unknown suspect fired shots into their car while they were in the parking lot of Euro Gyro.
The other victim, a teenager, also said he was injured in the parking lot.
All of the victims went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also text TIPSCO to 274637.
