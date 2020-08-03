Tribe drop 3-2 squeaker in Cincy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians had plenty of chances but dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Reds in Cincinnati Monday night.
Joey Votto’s 2-run homer in the 6th was the difference.
Zach Plesac took the loss for Cleveland, allowing 3 runs in 7 innings.
The Tribe’s best chance came in the 8th with 2 men on and no one out, but Jose Ramirez struck out. Cesar Hernandez was then thrown out stealing, and Francisco Lindor fanned to end the rally.
Lindor also homered for the Tribe.
Nick Castellanos went deep for Cincinnati.
Sonny Gray got the win.
Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
The Tribe have now lost 4 straight and scored just 6 runs in their last 6 games.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.