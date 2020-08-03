U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murder suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff with members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Akron police said Charles Deel, 24, of Barberton, was wanted for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man on July 30.
The murder happened in the 1200 block of Kenmore Blvd.
Police said the victim was found lying on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
On Monday morning, task force members learned Deel was hiding at a home in Scio, Ohio, about 90 minutes southeast of Akron, said Elliott.
Officers said Deel was arrested without incident after a standoff and a 9mm handgun was also recovered.
“Members of the task force worked closely with the Akron Police Department to get this fugitive into custody as quick as possible and before any more violence could occur with him on the streets,” said Elliott.
