US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

This Sept. 18, 2019 photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building viewed from the Washington Monument in Washington. The Treasury Department says it will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion during the current April-June quarter to cover the cost of various rescue efforts dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury said Monday, May 4, 2020 that the $2.99 trillion it plans to borrow this quarter will far surpass the $530 billion quarterly borrowing it did in the July-September 2008 quarter as it dealt with the 2008 financial crisis. The extraordinary sum of $2.99 trillion of borrowing in a single quarter dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market for all of 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)