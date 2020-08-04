Cedar Point cancels HalloWeekends 2020, and announces scaled back fall schedule

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point officials announced Tuesday that the park’s fall schedule will be retooled in light of the pandemic, which means HalloWeekends is canceled and operating hours will be scaled back.
A new “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest” will be introduced starting Sept. 12, with social distancing and crowd mitigation measures in place, according to Cedar Point VP/GM Jason McClure.
Also, after Labor Day, Cedar Point will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays, and the park is slated to close for the season on Nov. 1.
The new tricks and treats event will feature new food and activities, and more specifics will be announced in the coming weeks, McClure said.
As a reminder, all 2020 season passes and add-on products have been extended through the 2021 season.
And, the park expects HalloWeekends to return next year.
