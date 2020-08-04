City of Vermilion expected to join class-action lawsuit against Purdue Pharmacy

By Alan Rodges | August 4, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 2:33 PM

CITY OF VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Vermilion is expected to join a class-action lawsuit against Purdue Pharma.

The city’s Mayor, Jim Forthofer, brought the issue up in a city council meeting on Monday.

According to city officials, the lawsuit takes into account the cost of past and future damages.

The lawsuit is estimated to be around $6 million.

Mayor Forthofer said that he believes the opioids sold by Purdue Pharma directly negatively affected the community impacting the way the ongoing opioid crisis impacted the city's residents.

He also stated that marketing improperly sheds light on opioids, and they, directly and indirectly, impacted the community.

Purdue Pharma had to deal out over $250 million in a federal lawsuit filed last year.

