Cleveland CEO sits down with 19 News as the district faces new challenges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, answered questions about the uncertainty that a lot of families are facing right now about the upcoming school year.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused plenty of problems for a lot of families and school districts this year.
CMSD has already announced that the first nine weeks of the school year will be completely remote.
“We did that because we want to continue to assess and adapt, so we didn’t want to tell families that they didn’t have to expect a full year or even a full semester,” said Gordon.
The CEO went on to say that students will be able to engage with their teachers remotely through tablets and laptops.
There will be schoolwork students will be able to complete remotely, and teachers will also hold classes that students will also be able to engage in.
Gordon admitted that the Spring of 2020 was challenging, schools were shut down abruptly, and the school district was not ready for the challenges ahead.
“Well, certainly last Spring, we abruptly shut down the entire state we had not at that point distributed any technology or devices or even had the technology to distribute,” said Gordon. “We were told it was a three week Spring break, and then we were told it was an extended closure.”
The difference between Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 is that the school is completely opening just in a virtual environment.
“It is our hope that we will be able to set up a normal {school day} routine for the majority of our students,” said Gordon. “We fully understand that some of our families do work during the day and won’t be able to support that, so we are asking our teachers to have an explicit conversation with our families about what is the backup plan to meet their needs.”
Gordon explained how the school is much more prepared for the upcoming school year, even though there are apparent obstacles and challenges ahead.
“We are opening, we are just doing so in a virtual environment, so over the Summer we purchased a learning management system,” said Gordon. “Think of it like online banking. This will be the online classroom environment where students and families {connect with their teachers}.”
There have also been a lot of questions about how some families will be able to connect virtually because they might not have the means to afford certain technologies.
Gordon stated that the district has over 25,000 devices for families in the district. He said confidently that each family would have one device, and the district is efforting for more.
Class sizes will also be about the same for CMSD. An average classroom size for the district is about 25 students for one teacher.
Gordon also added that remote learning would be a smoother process than in the spring of 2020 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide school shutdown.
Gordon released a statement that says, in part:
Gordon also touches on the importance of sanitation in the schools, what the district plans to do after the first virtual nine weeks are finished and how they are adjusting to parent’s schedules during this trying time.
