Cleveland CEO sits down with 19 News as the district faces new challenges

I want to assure students and parents that this fall can’t and won’t be a repeat of last spring. Last spring, schools were told to close, first for an extended spring break and then for the remainder of the year, with almost no notice. We were asked to keep our scholars engaged and enriched for the rest of the year. And I’m proud of the efforts of our scholars, parents and caregivers, and our educators for doing the best we could at that time.

CMSD C.E.O. Eric Gordon