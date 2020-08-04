Cleveland mayor supports 24-hour absentee ballot drop boxes for November general election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an open letter to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressed support for establishing 24-hour accessible absentee ballot drop boxes.
The drop boxes, according to the mayor, could be placed at Cleveland’s recreation centers and library branches so completed absentee ballots could be securely submitted.
“Offsite ballot drop boxes could improve the voting process,” Mayor Jackson wrote, in part, in the open letter.
President Donald Trump has expressed concerns for election fraud in November, but LaRose ensured Ohioans that accurate voting will take place in the state.
