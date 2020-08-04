Cleveland mayor supports 24-hour absentee ballot drop boxes for November general election

Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak/AP)
By Chris Anderson | August 4, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 9:32 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an open letter to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressed support for establishing 24-hour accessible absentee ballot drop boxes.

The drop boxes, according to the mayor, could be placed at Cleveland’s recreation centers and library branches so completed absentee ballots could be securely submitted.

“Offsite ballot drop boxes could improve the voting process,” Mayor Jackson wrote, in part, in the open letter.

Last week Mayor Frank G. Jackson penned a letter to the Secretary of State & Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to...

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Monday, August 3, 2020

President Donald Trump has expressed concerns for election fraud in November, but LaRose ensured Ohioans that accurate voting will take place in the state.

