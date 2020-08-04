Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard dies at 89

“Dick Goddard lived life guided and driven by his deep compassion and devotion to making a difference that mattered for the “four foots.” He did exactly that and more. Whether featuring animals or pet tips during his weather reports, lobbying for stronger animal protection laws, raising money for the Cleveland APL and so many other animal causes, or just sneaking a cuddle with an animal he had just met, Dick’s commitment to making the world a better place for his beloved four legs was infinite. Just by being, Dick Goddard touched lives. He made standing up for animals the right thing to do in the Greater Cleveland area and beyond. As we say goodbye to the physical presence of this patriot, icon among meteorologists, and passionate animal lover, we must find comfort in knowing that his legacy of kindness will live on. Our entire Cleveland APL team is saddened by his loss, but honored to have known him. Personally, I’m deeply grateful for Dick Goddard’s advocacy, support, and friendship over the years. I will miss him and his quick wit dearly.”