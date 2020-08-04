Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard dies at 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Longtime Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard died Tuesday morning, according to his daughter.
Goddard was 89.
After graduating from Green High School in Summit County, Goddard went on to study Meteorology in the Air Force, before graduating from Kent State University in 1960.
Goddard worked in Cleveland, then Philadelphia and then back to Cleveland for good in 1966.
He is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest career as a weather caster, with more than 51 years on air.
Goddard retired from Fox 8 in November of 2016.
“I was even lucky enough to live just a quick walk away from Dick’s house in Medina. In college, I would occasionally drop off VHS weather tapes for Dick to critique. He was always kind, generous with his time and more importantly, honest,” said 19 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas.
“A sad day for Cleveland and the weather community. You will be greatly missed, Mr. Goddard,” said 19 News Meteorologist Samantha Roberts.
“He was a wonderful human being, very kind and generous,” said 19 News Meteorologist Jon Loufman.
“This is a big loss to the entire community,” said 19 News Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck.
Goddard was also known for his love of animals and in 2016, Goddard’s Law was passed in Ohio.
Goddard’s Law increased the penalty for animal abuse.
A statement from Sharon Harvey, Cleveland APL President and CEO:
“Dick Goddard lived life guided and driven by his deep compassion and devotion to making a difference that mattered for the “four foots.” He did exactly that and more. Whether featuring animals or pet tips during his weather reports, lobbying for stronger animal protection laws, raising money for the Cleveland APL and so many other animal causes, or just sneaking a cuddle with an animal he had just met, Dick’s commitment to making the world a better place for his beloved four legs was infinite. Just by being, Dick Goddard touched lives. He made standing up for animals the right thing to do in the Greater Cleveland area and beyond. As we say goodbye to the physical presence of this patriot, icon among meteorologists, and passionate animal lover, we must find comfort in knowing that his legacy of kindness will live on. Our entire Cleveland APL team is saddened by his loss, but honored to have known him. Personally, I’m deeply grateful for Dick Goddard’s advocacy, support, and friendship over the years. I will miss him and his quick wit dearly.”
