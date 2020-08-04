Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual JazzFest adds third day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College added a third day to JazzFest, which is taking place virtually due to the pandemic.
According to a release, the free online festival will stream Aug. 21-23 beginning at 7 p.m. and ending around 8:30 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to sharing these performances with the world,” said Terri Pontremoli, the festival’s director. She and acclaimed trumpeter Dominick Farinacci are hosting the festival.
The 41st JazzFest will include live music, pre-recorded shows, interviews and footage from previous performances at the annual festival. Over a dozen people will perform, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.