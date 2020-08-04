Dr. Acton leaves state employment, will no longer serve as adviser to Ohio Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update in regards to Dr. Amy Acton, the former director at the state’s Department of Health.
According to the governor, Dr. Acton is stepping away from state employment completely; a decision she made while taking time away from public service and while preparing for testimony to several lawsuits filed against her and the Ohio Department of Health.
After leaving her position in June as director, where she served since being appointed in February 2019, Dr. Acton previously agreed to remain as chief medical advisor to the governor.
That will no longer be the case.
“While it saddens me that she will be leaving my office, she has assured me that she is just a phone call away and will be available to continuing advising us as we move through this pandemic,” the governor said.
Dr. Acton faced pressure from several lawmakers and some Ohioans for how she handled the coronavirus pandemic, but she said it never bothered her because she remained focus on public health safety.
Gov. DeWine said Dr. Acton will be returning to her role with the Columbus Foundation.
