FBI, IRS raid offices of real estate investment group in downtown Cleveland
By Chris Anderson | August 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 11:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents from the FBI and the IRS raided an office building in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

A search warrant was executed at the Optima Management Group offices, located in the One Cleveland Center building on East 9th Street near St. Clair Avenue.

Optima Management Group is a commercial real estate management and investment group in Cleveland and throughout the United States.

The FBI has not yet specified why agents were conducting the operation, but said a similar raid was taking place at the group’s Florida offices.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.

