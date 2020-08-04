Governor DeWine will wait to make a decision on playing high school football and soccer this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made it clear that Ohio school districts can make their own decisions regarding in-person classes, remote learning or a combination of both, but the decision to move forward with high school football and soccer will be a decision he makes in the next couple of weeks.
Practice, football and soccer is underway all around the state, except in the districts, including the Cleveland and Akron districts, that have already pulled the plug on fall sports.
At Nordonia High School, a Tuesday afternoon practice had all the sights and sounds of a regular high school practice with a little more hope built in, the hope not just for a good season, the hope there will actually be a season.
“We are hoping to be able to play a football game on Aug. 28, but that comes up to people above us and what we can control is enjoying getting to work with the kids and giving them a great opportunity to get better,” said Nordonia Head Coach Jeff Fox.
At Mayfield High School it has been an interesting start to the week.
After the Cuyahoga County Department of Health recommended that schools start the year with remote learning, and at the very least postpone athletics, the Wildcats shut down the football program, only to then change direction after the Ohio Department of Health came out with a recommendation that it was okay to begin football practice.
There is considerable optimism based on the Ohio Department of Health giving the okay to crank up practice that the governor will eventually okay the start of the season, but a lot can change in the next couple of weeks.
