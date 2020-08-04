Great Lake Science Center Learning Lab has capacity to help hundreds of school-aged kids each day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Representatives at Great Lakes Science Center said they’re here to support the community, alleviate stress, and they can accommodate hundreds of kids every day through their Learning Lab during this pandemic.
“Everyone is excited to have a solution to to this very unknown future with this school year. And as so many schools go all virtual, these parents need somewhere to send their children. We believe we are the building to bring them to because we can keep them enriched, we can keep them doing their school work and it’s a fun environment to learn in,” said Scott Vollmer, Great Lakes Science Center VP of STEM Learning.
Their Learning Lab will be open and available to drop off school aged kids from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p. m.
“We developed the learning lab for this coming school year for parents who went through last spring and maybe had a hard time keeping up with their students’ school work, or are working from home, or have to go to their jobs every day,” Vollmer said.
Students will get help from licensed teachers, their STEM learning team, and engagement specialists.
Science Center staff will interface with children’s teachers, assist with assigned work, homework, recess, and provide STEM enrichment activities during down time … all while maintaining safe social distance, and staying flexible.
“At one point somebody’s going to be eating lunch, another one is going to be at recess, another one is going to be doing study time, or getting tutored. We will have nine students per each educator so we can pay very close attention to each student to make sure they’re succeeding at their learning and also enriching them with all the other activities we do here at the science center,” said Scott Vollmer, Great Lakes Science Center VP of STEM Learning.
You can sign up for one day or up to five days a week, and each week can be different.
Six year old Warren McDonald, who has ADHD, is signed up for the first full week, while his parents navigate all the rapid changes of this school year.
“My husband is working at home and he’s in the office, so having him at home on a computer was going to be tough, even for me being at home with him,” said his mom, Jennifer.
She appreciates the socialization it will provide, and accommodations made for working parents.
“I think what they have offered in flexibility is an awesome thing because people aren’t really going to know, especially at first, how their kids are going to do with their schoolwork, and the schedule of online zoom classes.”
The cost is $59 a day, plus $15 for after care.
There are scholarships available, and all title one students are eligible for scholarships.
Learning Lab FAQ page (with scholarship info for families): https://greatscience.com/learninglabfaq
Learning Lab page and registration: https://greatscience.com/learninglab
Learning Lab Support page: https://greatscience.com/learninglabsupport
