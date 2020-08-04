Heisman hopeful Justin Fields named OSU captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heisman candidate Justin Fields is one of 7 Ohio State captains named today.
Fields joins LB Tuf Borland ,DE Jonathon Cooper, OG Wyatt Davis, QB Justin Fields, LB Justin Hilliard, OC Josh Myers and CB Shaun Wade.
Borland and Cooper are returning captains from a year ago.
Borland is just the second three-time captain in program history, joining QB J.T. Barrett, who held the honor from 2015 through 2017.
Fields had one of the greatest seasons ever by an Ohio State quarterback last year, throwing for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions in his first year as a starter. A finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Davey O’Brien Award, Fields was also the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.