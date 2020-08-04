Here are Ohio’s counties ranked by highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine shared a list of data from the Ohio Department of Health showing the counties with the highest occurrence of the coronavirus.
The list is organized by cases per capita of 100,000 people between July 21 and August 3.
Mercer County, a less populated region in Ohio, ranks highest for occurrence of COVID-19 cases.
The governor released the list to show the rate of community spread has occurred over the last two weeks in Ohio’s 88 counties as schools statewide develop plans for the upcoming academic year.
