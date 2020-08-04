Kent State student suing university after not receiving refund for canceled classes, vacating on-campus housing

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent State student has filed a lawsuit against the university after classes were canceled and students were asked to leave on-campus housing due to the coronavirus.
According to the lawsuit, the student is asking for a refund because they weren’t able to use campus amenities.
The lawsuit also states that students were stripped of the Kent State experience of in-class learning and were forced to vacate on-campus housing.
The class-action lawsuit claims the university violated a contract with students after they weren’t reimbursed after being forced to leave class and switch to a fully remote educational experience.
According to the lawsuit, the students had either partially or fully paid for the 2020 Spring and Summer semesters.
Tuition ranged from $4,000 to $9,000 thousand for undergraduate students.
Graduate students had slightly a steeper price that ranged from $5,000 to $10,000 thousand.
Students that lived on campus spent over $5,000 for the university housing, and meal plans cost anywhere from $500 hundred to over $2,000 thousand.
