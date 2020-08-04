Local police departments collecting shoes for a cause

Several local police departments have teamed up to host a series of shoe drives to raise money for personal protective equipment (PPE) for police officers.
The drives will take place at the police departments in Wellington, Avon and Lorain.
The shoe drive is organized by Police Pictures, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support and humanize law enforcement officers.
Through a partnership with funds2orgs.com, donated shoes will be sold to entrepreneurs living in disadvantaged nations, allowing them to set up their own small businesses.
The money earned from selling the shoes will be given back to Police Pictures, who will then use the funds to purchase PPE for officers through their Frontline United initiative.
You can donate your gently worn shoes:
- 24/7 In Wellington, Ohio at the Wellington Police Department lobby located at 117 Willard Memorial Square, Wellington, OH 44090.
- A drop off will be held at Wellington Police Department August 11 from 5-7 p.m
- 24/7 In Avon, Ohio at the Avon Police Department lobby located at 36145 Detroit Road. Avon, OH 44011.
- A drop off will be held at Avon Police Department August 7 from 4-7 p.m.
- 24/7 In Lorain, Ohio at the Lorain Police Department lobby located at 200 W. Erie Ave. Lorain, OH 44052.
You can also mail your shoes to the Police Pictures at P.O. Box 524 Amherst, OH 44001.
The drive is scheduled to run through August 17.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.