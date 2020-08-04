Lorain City Schools starting year remotely, with no extracurriculars

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District now says it will hold its first quarter of classes entirely online. All school activities, including sports and band practice, are on hold starting today.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham wrote in a letter Monday that the district made the decision after reading new research about how COVID-19 spreads among young children. He cited the instance of an outbreak among kids at a summer camp in Georgia.
In the letter, Dr. Graham also said online classes in the 2020-2021 school year will look different than they did in the spring.
This announcement comes after the Lorain Board of Education and Academic Distress Commission presented an update on their plans on July 30 considering the possibility of in-person classes for elementary students.
The first quarter of classes is September 8th to October 16th.
You can check our Covid & The Classroom section for updates and information about plans in other school districts.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.