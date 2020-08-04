Man accused of shooting Cleveland officer being arraigned Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 42-year-old man accused of shooting a Cleveland officer will be in court to face a judge on Tuesday morning.
Darryl Borden was indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault.
The 26-year-old officer was shot multiple times in the arm and the back responding to a domestic call at a home in the 2000 block of E. 81st St on July 20.
The officer’s partner administered first aid before EMS arrived to transport her to the hospital.
The officer has since been released from the hospital.
Borden is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Borden is set to be in court at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
19 News is streaming the man’s arraignment, so keep it here for the latest.
