Mayfield Schools: Extracurriculars, athletic practices will resume

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Schools announced Saturday that extracurricular activities, including athletic practices, will resume.
Extracurricular activities, including sports, band, theater and more, were recommended to be temporarily suspended by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health last week. But Mayfield Schools said they will follow the Ohio Department of Health recommendation permitting practices for contact and non-contact sports.
Mayfield Superintendent Keith Kelly posted a statement explaining the school’s decision. He wrote that fall sport seasons may not take place. The season could still be suspended or cancelled.
Non-contact sports can compete against other teams per the ODH order. Contact sports cannot compete unless all players, coaches, trainers and support personnel test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before a competition. Guests may not attend contact sporting events.
Kelly wrote that the cost of coronavirus testing for full seasons of football and boys/girls soccer could fall between $240,000-$250,000. Mayfield Schools has not made a decision on how these fees would be paid.
