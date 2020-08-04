Mobile schools considered as option during COVID-19 crisis for social distancing in the classroom

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Apple Mobile Leasing provides portable classrooms when schools go through construction projects or need more space, but now districts consider them to keep students safe from the spread of coronavirus.
“Classrooms are set up for ‘X’ amount of students, instructors, and now, those students can’t be quite as close together, for their own safety, the safety of the staff,” says Gail Fraher, a sales representative for Apple Mobile. “So, by getting additional classrooms, that’s allowing them to spread out and maintain that safety.”
The Hinckley company has discussed using the buildings to provide more space to keep students farther apart and when the buildings aren’t needed, they can take them away.
“We’ll come and disassemble them. They can have them as long as they need, as short as they need,” says Fraher. “Administrators are thinking maybe three months, but again, no one knows with any sort of definitive, which is again, out of the ordinary because typically you know a building project length of time will be.”
The company has also discussed the units with day cares, private schools, and churches, any institutions where social distancing has become necessary.
The units can run from $30,000 to $50,000, plus about $900 in rent.
