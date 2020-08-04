North Ridgeville Schools press on with partially in-person plan for the upcoming school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As several schools make the move to begin the school year online, administrators in North Ridgeville are pressing forward with a partially in-person plan.
19 Investigates went to see how the North Ridgeville School district plans to keep students safe.
David Pritt is the district's curriculum director.
“We’re excited to get the year started,” he said.
He says while the district is offering a completely online option, the majority of students, around 80 percent, are choosing a hybrid learning plan instead. That means they’ll spend at least one day a week in the classroom.
The districts’ desks are almost all on wheels, allowing staff to move them and arrange them in a socially distant manner.
And, many of their classrooms have a movable wall be between them.
“What that’s allowed us to do is take two classrooms and turn them into one,” Pritt said.
The district’s got an operational plan for things like lunch time.
“We’ll actually bring the lunches to the rooms. Students will have their lunches at their desks,” he said.
And, changing classes will also look a little different this year.
In grades K-8, the teachers will rotate classrooms.
“The students will stay together as a cohort the entire day, which helps to limit exposure,” Pritt said.
To that measure, all students will be required to wear masks.
It’s a mandate that came down from the governor Tuesday afternoon.
Many believe it’s a good move in theory, but how do you enforce the rule?
“Those are the protocols we’re working on from now until the school year starts,” Pritt said. “A student taking a mask off in 3rd grade looks different than a student being defiant in their junior year.”
Pritt administrators are already considering the consequences.
“I don’t know that a one size fits all in that regard, so we want to make sure if there is a consequence, its appropriate,” he said.
Administrators really just plan to take the year as it comes.
“I feel like we are well positioned and prepared for the worst if we end up having to be completely remote again,” Pritt said.
But, officials say there’s no set threshold of what it would take to go completely remote again.
“Obviously, if it was ordered from the governor’s office, that is an obvious one. Potentially if we end up in a county at level four that would be a possibility there. But, as far as individual cases pausing or a building shut down, I don’t think we’re in that place yet.”
For now, Pritt says it’s just important that you talk to your kids if you feel safe sending them into a classroom.
Administrators also advise that parents begin making their child wear a mask for set times a day to get them used to it before going to school.
