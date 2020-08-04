Northeast Ohio Weather: One more day of wet weather for a while before sunny skies move into the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday’s weather features more scattered showers and storms, mainly early Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s.
On Tuesday night, any leftover rain will come to an end before morning with lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday’s skies will become mainly sunny after some clouds to start with highs again in the mid-70s.
Thursday through the weekend will be partly cloudy to mainly sunny each day, beginning with highs in the upper 70s and warming into the low to mid-80s by the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.