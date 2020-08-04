Northeast Ohio Weather: One more day of wet weather for a while before sunny skies move into the area

Northeast Ohio Weather: One more day of wet weather for a while
By Jon Loufman | August 4, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 5:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday’s weather features more scattered showers and storms, mainly early Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s.

On Tuesday night, any leftover rain will come to an end before morning with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast Ohio Weather: One more day of wet weather for a while

Wednesday’s skies will become mainly sunny after some clouds to start with highs again in the mid-70s.

Thursday through the weekend will be partly cloudy to mainly sunny each day, beginning with highs in the upper 70s and warming into the low to mid-80s by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.