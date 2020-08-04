Northeast Ohio Weather: One more round of rain and storms tonight before late-week sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We cannot delve into today’s weather forecast without expressing our deepest condolences to Mr. Goddard and his family.
Dick Goddard was a tireless advocate for the voiceless “four foots” and a legendary broadcast meteorologist.
He is already missed.
Regarding the forecast, I would keep the umbrella close through tomorrow morning, especially if you live in Cleveland, along the lakeshore, or on the East Side.
Hit or miss showers are in the forecast this afternoon.
We will see a few breaks in the rain late this afternoon/early this evening before a round of showers and storms during the night.
The areas most likely to see rain tonight will be along the lakeshore and on the East Side.
Some storms may produce heavy rain and small hail.
Showers will linger in the aforementioned areas through late Wednesday morning.
Skies will gradually clear during the day on Wednesday.
Temperature-wise, it’s going to be cool in the short term.
Lakeshore areas will wake up in the low 60s on Wednesday.
Inland communities may report morning temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday.
Brr!
Highs on Wednesday will only top out in the low to mid 70s.
Areas south of Akron may punch into the upper 70s.
We’ll gradually warm back up to more Summer-like temperatures by the weekend.
