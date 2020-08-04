Officials believe alcohol, speeding caused crash that injured several in Summit County

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit count Sheriff’s office is investigating a crash that was believed to be caused by an impaired driver that was speeding.
On Monday night, around 10 p.m., a 21-year-old driver and his passenger were driving westbound on Portage Lake Dr. when the driver lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic slamming into another vehicle.
Four people were injured in the Coventry Township crash.
According to the Summit County Sherrif’s Office, the 21-year-old driver was in a Hyundai Tiburon and lost control of the vehicle because he was driving at a high rate of speed.
The 21-year-old driver crashed into a Kia forte, which was driven by a teen with her 63-year-old passenger.
Both the teen and the passenger in the Kia were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The 21-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital with serious injures, and the 21-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials believe that alcohol or drugs and excessive speed are factors in this accident.
Three of those involved in the crash were also not wearing seatbelts, according to the Summit County Sherrif’s Office.
