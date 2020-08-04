31 new deaths, an additional 1,143 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 3,570 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 95,106 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to hold a briefing from Columbus regarding the latest coronavirus-related information.
A plan to move forward with school sports, which would require COVID-19 testing prior to each game for coaches and athletes under an Ohio Department of Health order, as well as the evolving strategy for the academic school year could be on Tuesday’s agenda.
An additional 5,065 cases and 269 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,119 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,593 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.