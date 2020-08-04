Over 700,000 raccoon rabies vaccination packs will be dropped from the air throughout Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local health departments will soon begin dropping approximately 700,000 vaccination packets throughout Ohio in an effort to quell the spread of rabies among the raccoon population.
Distribution for the baits, which will be dropped from fixed-wing airplanes, helicopters, and vehicles, is expected to take place in early and mid-August in the following areas:
- Ashtabula County
- Belmont County
- Carroll County
- Columbiana County
- Geauga County
- Harrison County
- Jefferson County
- Lake County
- Mahoning County
- Monroe County
- Portage County
- Stark County
- Trumbull County
- Tuscarawas County
The bait looks like a blister pack with a sweet-smelling dark green waxy coating. It is not harmful to pets, but health officials ask to instruct children to leave the baits alone.
Wear gloves if it is necessary to handle the baits. They can be tossed into deeper cover if discovered.
Rabies affects mammals, including humans, and is almost always fatal.
