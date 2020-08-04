Photo surfaces of Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner in blackface

“As you mentioned, that was from 30 years ago, at least. And where I sit now was that as I have grown up and come to understand the inequities and what white privilege is, and understand talking to the African American colleagues and friends that I have at the health department, and others in the community, and going around neighborhood to neighborhood, as we have in our workaround lead poisoning prevention, around dealing with health inequities and healthy food access, a range of other injustices related to job opportunity, incarceration, disparities, that I’ve come to understand just how insensitive that was and what white privilege means. I’ve come to understand that a lot more clearly in the work that I do. And I have been working very hard at the health department to do what I can to best position us to make sure that there’s equal opportunity for everyone here,” Allan said.