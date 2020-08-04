Photo surfaces of Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner in blackface

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates uncovered a top health official posed for a photo in racist blackface several years ago.
This—as he calls for racism to be recognized as a public health crisis in the middle of the pandemic.
Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner, confirmed it was him in the photo wearing Blackface at a Halloween party in 1990.
He apologized and said since then he’s tried to do right throughout his career.
“I was young, I was dumb and I’m sorry that I did it,” Terry Allan said to 19 Investigates over the phone.
Terry Allan has been Cuyahoga County’s Health Commissioner for the past 16 years.
He has served in public health for more than three decades.
Right now he is dealing with possibly his biggest challenge yet, navigating the public through the coronavirus pandemic.
“This has been a time unlike any other in our lives,” he said at a Cuyahoga County Board of Health briefing on June 1.
“I’m personally honored to serve as part of this response team here at CCBH and I’m proud of the extraordinary work of our staff and our partners,” Allan said.
But a single photo may raise some questions about the top official you trust with your health.
The photo obtained by 19 Investigates was taken at a Halloween party in Dayton in 1990, according to our source.
Terry Allan, in his early 20s, was just a few years out of college.
He is pictured in the photo wearing Blackface paint and faux cornrows, dressed as Buckwheat from the TV show Little Rascals.
The Buckwheat character is widely considered a racist stereotype of African Americans.
Our source said Allan was the only person wearing Blackface.
The other people in the picture have been blurred because they’re private citizens.
We spoke to Allan about the photo over the phone Tuesday.
“I was very young, it was a long time ago. That it was clearly wrong. That since then—what I didn’t realize when I was younger is how offensive it is, and I have certainly come to understand that now. That that was very offensive to people, that my eyes have been opened in my work in public health since then,” Allan said.
“It’s completely unacceptable what I did then. I think that what I’ve done since then and tried to do in my work in public health is to focus on equity and to serve under-resourced communities. And recognize all the injustice,” he said.
This photo came to our attention at the same time as the nation grapples with racism after protests erupted across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer.
Stance against racism
On June 2, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health put out a statement, saying “we stand strongly against racism.”
It reads in part: “we recognize the new level of urgency for our agency and our community to act swiftly against racist violence and elevate racism as a significant health crisis.”
Allan spoke on the grave dangers the stress of racism can cause people just a few days earlier at a press conference.
“It results in unnatural causes of death that are unfair and unjust and are disproportionate,” he said on May 29.
Allan also spoke about how COVID-19 disproportionately affects African Americans.
“What we’re seeing very poignant in the COVID-19 response is in particular higher rates of hospitalization in the intensive care unit time for folks in the black community,” he said.
19 Investigates asked Allan why the public, after seeing the photo, should still trust he is committed to eliminating institutional racism?
“As you mentioned, that was from 30 years ago, at least. And where I sit now was that as I have grown up and come to understand the inequities and what white privilege is, and understand talking to the African American colleagues and friends that I have at the health department, and others in the community, and going around neighborhood to neighborhood, as we have in our workaround lead poisoning prevention, around dealing with health inequities and healthy food access, a range of other injustices related to job opportunity, incarceration, disparities, that I’ve come to understand just how insensitive that was and what white privilege means. I’ve come to understand that a lot more clearly in the work that I do. And I have been working very hard at the health department to do what I can to best position us to make sure that there’s equal opportunity for everyone here,” Allan said.
Why now?
So why did our source come forward now, 30 years later with this photo?
This person said as health and racial inequality collide during the pandemic, “it seems necessary to hold those in power accountable for their part in institutional racism.”
Especially when in this case, our source pointed out, Allan is directly involved in rooting out racism in public health.
But, our source does not believe Allan is generally a racist person.
This photo, tucked away in a photo album for years, is seemingly the only blemish in a distinguished career.
“I think I’ve tried to do right, given the wrong I certainly did back then with that Halloween decision,” Allan said.
“I’ve been in public health for 30 years, and we are going to continue to try to do the right thing relative to saving lives. And that’s our intent as a health department. That’s our job,” he said.
Five members make up the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
The board members appointed Terry Allan to serve as health commissioner.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.