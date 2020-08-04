Several Northeast Ohio bars headed to court for not following health department guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio bars that have been cited by Ohio’s Health Department for allegedly not following specific guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus are set to be in court in early August.
Luchitas Mexican Restaurant in Cleveland, Frey Bros Wines LLC. in Vermilion and Put-In-Bay Resorts LLC. are just several Ohio businesses that have been cited by the state.
Luchitas Mexican Restaurant and Frey Bros Wines LLC. have hearings on Tuesday morning.
Put-In-Bay Resorts LLC’s hearing is set for Wednesday morning.
According to the state’s health department, theses three businesses either didn’t create a safe enough environment to stop the spread of the coronavirus or sold alcohol or liquor to go without selling any food, which is a violation of the state health department’s order.
