‘Spread like wildfire’: Churchgoer spread COVID-19 to at least 91 other people, cases from family gatherings continue to rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As he has during previous briefings, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took a moment out of Tuesday’s press conference to describe several scenarios where COVID-19 spread among individuals attending public or family gatherings.
One situation, according to the governor, involved an infected churchgoer who spread the coronavirus to at least 91 other people, including young children and older adults..
“It spread like wildfire,” Gov. DeWine described.
In response, the governor said he is sending a letter to Ohio faith-based facilities with important health information and guidelines to protect attendants.
Gov. DeWine also stated that more cases of infections stemming from informal gatherings are being reported.
“We are continuing to have a spread problem because of informal gatherings among families and friends,” the governor said. “We all have to remember that just because it is your family or your friends, they could still be carrying the virus and not know it.”
The governor cited several scenarios of community spread among gatherings and family members.
“None of us want to stay away from our families and of course, it’s natural to want to show affection when you see them. But this virus lurking,” Gov. DeWine added.
