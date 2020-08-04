Students returning to class this fall will be required to wear a mask under Ohio Gov. DeWine’s newest order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday that students returning to class in the fall will be required to wear masks in the classroom.
Gov. DeWine previously tasked each district with the responsibility to establish a strategy for reopening schools in the fall for the upcoming academic year with many already selecting to begin remotely.
The governor initially left it up to the school district because he said each region is unique with different buildings available, as well as the severity of community spread in the area.
Now, medical experts from the Ohio Children’s Hospitals Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have issued a recommendation that all students in grades kindergarten through 12 wear a mask.
The governor said he is following those recommendations and will require face coverings for all K-12 students.
“Our goal must be to give a safe environment to the students, a safe environment for the teachers,” Gov. DeWine stated.
“We cannot know what the next three weeks will bring, let alone the next three months, six months, or nine months of school,” Gov. DeWine added.
Ohio is working with FEMA to deliver 2 million masks for students for the upcoming school year.
“We’ll deliver these to regional education service centers serving as our distribution partners so schools and families have access to the resources they for the coming school year,” the governor said.
Under a previous order, teachers were already ordered to wear face coverings when teaching in-person.
